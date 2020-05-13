Camila Mendes and Charles Melton will steal the spotlight at the premier of ‘The Sun is Also a Star’

The couple “teen” Hollywood could not hide their love and they attended together the premiere of the film starring Charles Melton.

Riverdale has become one of the series more views and famous of the past few years, but off camera, the stars that make up the cast of this drama juvenile are true icons of the youth and is not others say that the parejasque is hanformado in real life, do we see their actions in Riverdale more genuine. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who play Veronica and the Regie, respectively, in the series, were at the premier of the film ‘The Sun is Also a Star’, which went together demonstrating that they can build on the successes of both, since this film is starring the lead actor of 28 years.

The couple “teen” Hollywood began its relationship between the sets of recordings while you were filming the third temporadade Riverdaley in October of last year, Camila Mendes formalized its relationship with Charles in Instagram.Image: Clasos

