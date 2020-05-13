Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn: “Christian is the ‘Predator’ football”

‘Predator’ (20Th Century Fox), the new film about the saga of the hunter alien begun in the 80s with Arnold Schwarzenegger, returns to the big screen at the orders of Shane Black.

In ‘Predator’, now in cinemas, the hunters more lethal of the universe are stronger, smarter and deadly than ever before and have evolved genetically engineered with DNA from other species. We talked to the protagonists, Olivia Munn, and Boyd Holbrook, and director, Shane Black.

Shane Black it has gone from being one of the actors from the original tape ‘Predator’ (1987) to direct it 30 years later. It was a dream that the filmmaker assumes, with “great responsibility”, he says, after to resume the legacy of a classic science fiction. He confesses with a laugh that acting was not his thing, “perhaps that is why John McTiernan (director of the original) killed Hawking, my character, as soon as”adds.

A whole reinvention of the franchise in the special effects and make-up have been essential parts of the process of creation of ‘Predator’, he says its director.

Also we talked with Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munnin particular about who would be the ‘Predator’ in the world of sport. And there was no doubt: “Christian is the ‘Predator’ football”. Attentive to the video.