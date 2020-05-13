‘Betty’, the beautiful rarity of a girl in a skateboard | Television

There is a legend similar to almost every actress of the decade of the nineties. The one that says that, still a child, the actress in question was with his parents in a diner taking a smoothie, a hamburger, anything, when someone, dazzled by her beauty, approached them and told them that would be perfect for a role that he had in mind. It happened with Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Vampire Slayer), who even remembers when you grant interviews, or when he did. Which reminds Rachelle Vinberg, the protagonist of Betty (HBO Spain), that time, it is at once an example of what, fortunately, times have changed, and what still, in reality, without having done it.

To Rachelle Vinberg taught to skate his cousin skater when I was 12 years old. Since then, he has skated with guys because there aren’t many girls in the world skaters. He learned all the tricks that you know watching videos on YouTube. It was on YouTube where she met Nina Moran, another girl skater. They began to skate together in the intimidating Coleman Skatepark in New York city. It was there where he found Crystal Moselle producer that tends to find its stories of strolling around town and getting into small mouths of the wolf. Yes, the Coleman Skatepark remains, as seen in Bettyand , as he did before Skate Kitchen, a mouth of the wolf to the skaters.

Although it was not Moselle —skilled documentary filmmaker who, in his jump to HBO has been protected in the brilliantly incorrect Lesley Arfin (Loveto make reality, fiction marginal posmillennial— who discovered Rachelle but Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Maniac). Fukunaga saw her skate and went up to her, as the talent scout from earlier in the dinersand asked if I would like to get out in an announcement from Samsung that was rolling. She said why not. And here’s why times have changed and have not done as much as they should. The director does not mind its appearance as much as how rare it is to see her there for the fact of being a woman.

And that, precisely, is the main battlefield of Betty, what happened when the Moselle was decided to take as inspiration his own movie, Skate Kitchen (also available on HBO Spain), as based on the story of Rachelle, transmuted into fiction in Camille, and turn it into a series. As in that, all the girls that appear are friends of Rachelle and no, I had been thinking about devote herself to acting until the Moselle came up to them in the skatepark and asked them if they wouldn’t mind that to tell your story in a short film that later became a long and that now, with the help of Arfin, friend of Lena Dunham, actress, writer, a survivor of the low funds, excellent writer and good knowledge of adolescence are not customized —the real— is competing with new releases in the week in the giant streaming.

Because in the world of skatewomen are still in the NINETEENTH century. There are places prohibited, which are accessed with a key, and always use boxer briefs, that is to say, you’re an uncle. And there is more to talk about. In that world, already marginal, which tells us the fiction of the Moselle and Arfin, a faithful reflection of reality —it may be that the story is fictional but everything in it is real, from the tables using the girls, to each and every one of his gestures— is that the world is moving forward, but it can also that are doing it face to the gallery. That is to say, that there are corners in which the fight is still not collective, it is individual, and depends solely on your own and incorruptible desire to do what you love to do, because on the track, you’re still single.

In this peculiar and sometimes not entirely comprehensible universe outsiders —adolescence is already a wasteland in which the illusion of having found a shelter has a lot of glamour, and in which the handholds are scarce as much as the certainties—, spurred on by the music, the dance, and a precariousness to no end, the solidarity between them it seems, and is, the only way out. The girls need each other for not succumbing to the pressure of society, which seems to bring him without care that they can skate or not, because “why would she want to skate?”, asks a girl with too much make-up to Kirt (Nina Moran), in a time of the first chapter. “Because it’s fun”, he answers Kirt, and the other does not believe it, but Kirt insists. “Why can’t we have fun?”, ask him / her.

“It was important for me that the viewer could feel what it is like to go out with that group of girls, to be with them while they slip, to dare to imagine skating,” said Moselle respect to the condition of hyper-realism of the series, in that a good part of the dialogues themselves —the girls interpret themselves— and that it intends to move to the small screen a blind spot in the world where the struggle for the slightest hint of equality between men and women has not done more to start. And it is there, in your value as a witness and at the same time, the weapon, where lies the importance of Bettyseries call to create a new spectator, who empathizes with a teenage militant who refuses to stop having fun.