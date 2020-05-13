Ashley Tisdale does a cover of Toxic by Britney Spears

Ashley Tisdale achieves the best cover of Britney Spears



Ashley Tisdale surprised everyone by his followers and those of Britney Spears performing the best cover of the pop princess. The former High School Musical performed a cover of “Toxic” that will forever change the way you view the song.

In his last YouTube video, Ashley Tisdale did a cover of the iconic theme of 2003 together with her husband, Christopher French.

Ashley is having a lot of success with his series of Music Sessions in your canald and Youtube. The other time he surprised everyone by inviting Vanessa Hudgens and singing along with it a theme of High School Musical. Now back to amaze, but with a cover of “Toxic”, the success of Britney Spears.

The version of “Toxic” made by Ashley has a vibe new. It feels slower and smoother than the electric original song of Britney. While singing, her husband accompanies her on the guitar. The two musicians exchanged glances while they play the song, oh, how tender!

Ashley Tisdale



The video already has over half a million views and going to be the best version of Toxic, that you are listening to.