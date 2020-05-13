Arrow reveals the true identity of Blackstar

MADRID, 12 Feb. (CulturaOcio) –

While Oliver and Team Arrow is facing a killer in the present, Arrow is still revealing more details about the timeline of the futureone of the frames key of the seventh season. On this occasion, the series has unraveled one of the biggest mysteries: the real identity of Blackstar.

((WARNING: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

In the flashforward to the year 2040, Dinah, William, Zoe and Roy are the remains of the bunker from Team Arrowwhere Blackstar and Connor Hawke have organised an ambush. While Blackstar tries to obtain the codes of the program, Archer, Connor, watch over Roy and Dinah, who recognized Connor as the son of Diggle.

During the interrogation of Blackstar, William reveals that Felicity was his stepmother, a revelation that was shocking for Blackstar to find that they are related to each other. In the last few minutes of the episode, it is revealed that Blackstar is Mia Smoak, the daughter of Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen.

A great surprise that the actress Katherine McNamara already announced, ensuring that there would be “several bombs” in the episode 7×13. “The one who comes will be a great episode for the timeline of the future,” said the actress in an interview to TV Line.

The fiction is airing its seventh season, but The CW has already renewed for an eighth delivery. Next to Arrow, will also be returning Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Black Lightning.

In addition, the chain has already announced the title of his crossover annual, ‘Crisis on the Infinite Earths’based on one of the frames most relevant to the history of DC. As usual, all the series of the Arrowverso join in the televised event and, although Black Lightning is unique in that it does not have points in common with the other, there are many fans who hope their appearance this year.