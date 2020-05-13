Arrow reveals the identity of the new Green Arrow and Katherine McNamara

MADRID, 4 Dec. (CulturaOcio) –

The eighth episode of the seventh season of ‘Arrow‘has revealed one of the main unknowns to be had in the series: who is behind the identity of the new Green Arrow. But not only has it been revealed the person behind the imposter of Oliver Queen, also has revealed who he is in reality Maya, the character played by Katherine McNamara.

((WARNING: THIS STORY MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS))

In the eighth episode, titled ‘Unmasked (Unmasked)’ it is discovered that the impostor Green Arrow, the sand disguised as Green Arrow while Oliver Queen was in prison has been the character played by Sea Shimooka. With which, the episode seems to confirm the theory a fan of that Shimooka plays Emiko Queen that, in the comics, is the daughter of Robert Queen and the assassin Shado, which makes them the half-sister of Oliver.

In the comics, Emiko is also known as the Red Arrow. In the chapter, we could see the character of Shimooka visiting the grave of Robert Queen, making it clear that this is your daughter.

But there have been more revelations in this new episode. It was revealed that Maya, the thief able to do anything to achieve their goal that gives life Katherine McNamara, is, in reality, Blackstarra villain of ‘Supergirl’, which has the power to bend and manipulate energy and matter at his will.

Issued on Monday The CW, the next episode of the seventh season, which will be issued on the 10th of Decemberwill be part of the so-called Arrowverse, which binds to the series starring Stephen Amell with ‘Supergirl‘and ‘The Flash‘. Entitled ‘Elseworlds‘this epic crossover began with the ninth episode of the fifth season of ‘The Flash‘and will conclude with the ninth episode of the fourth season of ‘Supergirl‘which will be issued only one day after the ‘Arrow‘.