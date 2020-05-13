Anya Taylor-Joy – The Observer

Anya talks about how to get to be an actress, working on his new film “Split,” and his poetry

Actress argentina-british Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, grew up in Argentina and London, and after returning to the united states to make a career of actress.

In only 3 years of being active in Hollywood, Anya has been called one of the “next big things”, making waves in the world of cinema with 3 films to date. He was recently nominated for the BAFTA “Rising Star Award”.

For his new film, “Split,” the actress says that it was an extraordinary experience to get in the mind of your new character and to work with actor James McAvoy and the creator acclaimed M. Night Shyamalan.

In “Split”, the character of Anya, Casey Cooke, and two friends are kidnapped by a man named Kevin (McAvoy) who has 24 personalities. Perhaps one of them will help the girls? The “Split” comes out in theaters this January 20.

Hi Anya, thanks so much for speaking with The Observer. How are you?

I well, tired, but I’m very excited to be here in New York and start the press tour of “Split”. I love this movie, (and) talk about it.

Anya, since your just starting your career with the film, can you talk a little bit about how you came to be an actress?

You know that I know that sounds very weird but it is like I was born with chip I said, ‘you’re going to be an actress’. I knew it was the thing I wanted most in the world. I knew it was my passion. I see myself as an artist, I wanted to be my art. I had the luck that a person found me on the street and asked me if I wanted to model and I had never thought, never. And one day when I was doing my third photo shoot, I was doing it with all the people that acting in ‘Downton Abbey’, and I was reading a book of poetry and wine, an actor, and I said, ‘please, I recite a little?’. I did and, well take my number and I call his agent and it all started, and suddenly came out ‘The Witch’ that was my first movie and now I can’t believe that I’m already going 6 movies. I can’t believe it.

Speaking of your new project, “Split”, what attracted you to this story?

Number one I thought that was a script only, had never read something like that, I loved the relationship that had my character with a man, but with all their different personalities. The idea of acting with an actor but react differently to each character, I found something amazing and required do and also to work with Night it was always a dream, then it excites me quite a bit.

How did you prepare to get in the shoes of the character of Casey Cooke, who is described as a girl the outsider?

I have a different way with all my characters. All people is unique then the characters are equal. With Casey, it’s like very silent and I well, I talk a lot, a long time ago silence, a lot of time thinking as she sees the world, as you enter a room, that attracts him. Because she is a person who enters a room and is aware of everything but says nothing. Remains coy then spend a lot of time sitting and thinking, ‘well, when she enters a room that looks?’, he thinks, that he is saying to us. And after that is like I hear your voice in my mind, and I hope that I did well.

Have you participated in the start of your career in movies thriller, horror, Sci Fi, and suspense (“The Witch”, “Morgan’). Do you personally prefer, or feel more comfortable portraying characters in these environments?

I never saw it as, ‘well now I’m an actress and now I am only going to do genre films’, never did work as well. It’s like they came to me with a script and I fall in love with a character and I have the compulsion to tell that story, it has to be mine I have to interpret, but if it’s more like a thing instinct. It is only by chance that I suddenly went all the films fairly dark, I do not seek the dark, find me. (She laughs to this)

In the film spend enough time on the screen along with the actor James McAvoy. Can you describe what it was like working with him, and his process?

It is a genius. James is not only an impressive person, very funny, very sweet and a good person, but it is a amazing actor, you don’t know what I was looking at it all day because obviously many of our scenes we’re heads so close that I could see everything he was doing. If you moved an eyebrow, what I could see. I could see how he played each character, and I realized with whom I was speaking. And he is not saying anything. It’s like seeing the face, I learned so much from seeing that and after seeing the film, and see it in all its ‘glory’, for lack of a better word. (Note: Anya is good at Spanglish as well) I mean, would watch this movie just for the, is a genius, the work he does in this film is unique and it seems to me that only an actor like James, or someone there, what I could do.

How was it working on a production of Shyamalan, and under his guidance/leadership?

We were lucky that Night work in Philadelphia, which I loved, I fall in love with the people, to the environment, but more that it works with the same crew. Then, you see, is that we have entered a family and accepted us in a way cute I still talk to them quite a lot. And when is shot of a film so dark is important to have friends, and that is what we were, we were friends making a film that we cared much, and that if it was dark enough but we laughed a lot. We had a very, very well. We were lucky that none of us are ‘toctores of the method’ then we are laughing just before action and together after cut.

Can you give a fact or something interesting about yourself that people may not know?

Not sure if it is so much fun but I love to write poetry. I write a lot and write a lot of songs. I this going life so fast and suddenly paste action, then I do not like nothing more than to get home and write and do a census and thought. And most of the time, are the poems or a song. I write songs and poems when I come, it is as inspiration. And I write on the back of cocktail napkins, or in my script, on any side.

Do any other thing?

I don’t see acting as a job, it is my passion. People say to me ‘what do you do for fun?’ I say, ‘well, he acted.’ That is what I do for fun, I love it.

Many thanks to Anya. Then finally, what you say to people about “Split”? Why should they go see it?

It seems to Me that it is an experience so unique, that’s nice, number one, I think that people have to go without knowing anything. It seems to Me that the action of James is so amazing, and I think that for the Night, this is a movie that he has so much pride, it is a history so interesting, and a story so unique, that they are going to have fun. In addition, it is quite funny, as is that sounds weird but the dark humor andyou’re very present in our film.