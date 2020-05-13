Anya Taylor-Joy, the argentine triumphs in Hollywood and has starred in the latest film by M. Night Shyamalan

Anya Taylor-Joy has 20 years old, was born in Miami, lived up to 6 in Argentina (it has nationality, argentina and american) and her career as an actress is on the rise in Hollywood since she played Thomasin in the horror movie of 2015, The witch.

Recently, he was one of the chosen by acclaimed director, M. Night Shyamalan, for coprotagonizar Fragmented, his new film starring the actor James McAvoy.

In the thriller, McAvoy plays a man with multiple personalities (23 identities coexist in him) that he kidnaps three young men, one of them is Anya. The film released on 2 February in the cinema, argentine and seems to be really disturbing.

The trailer in the player above. Then an interview with the actress.