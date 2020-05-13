Anya Taylor Joy: “I’m Not looking for the shady characters, but I found”

The actress, raised in Argentina, he returned to the country to Comic-con with an award as the revelation of the season; in great demand in Hollywood, plays a girlfriend of Barack Obama in Barry and will star in the new film by M. Night Shyamalan, Fragmented





The actress was born in the united States lived in Argentina for up to six years Source: AFP



The biographical data of Anya Taylor-Joy indicate that he was born in the united States but lived until he was six years in Argentina, and even after that his family moved to London, followed by returning to two times per year, given that his father is argentine and has brothers who live here. But the reason why you have to pay attention to this actress of 20 years has nothing to do with their relationship with our country but with the talent that shows on the screen. The amazing combination of fragility and strength in her interpretation of a teenager being tempted by the dark in

The witch



it was enough to spark the interest to see more of Taylor-Joy.

It will not be difficult, because the actress not to shoot. Friday 16 Netflix premiere

Barry



which of the bride of Barack Obama in his college days, and in February of the year that comes will come

Fragmented



the film of M. Night Shyamalan in which he acts alongside James McAvoy.

“Next year, I think I’m going to be working a lot but now I’m going to have my first vacation in two years and I’m ready for that, says Taylor-Joy, in a chat with The Nation during her presentation at the

Argentina Comic-con



that is done until Sunday, in Costa Salguero. Even if you’re running out of voice, the actress never abandon the smile and answer with enthusiasm about their work. Is already a professional, also outside the screen.

Began as a model, after that it would be discovered by the street walking their dog, even though he only made two photo sessions. In one of them recited a poem, and an agent is commissioned to help you in the career change. “I always wanted to be an actress says Taylor-Joy. When I was a girl to something here that is called Little Stars, where you sing and bailás. I already knew that I loved.

Their landing in the cinema was with

The witch



Robert Eggers, a job for which he had to go through the process of casting. “When I came into the room where we were doing the casting I saw a girl who looked a lot like more of the character as it was described in the script, so I thought that I was not going to be mine. But it was, says the actress.

The film, one of the best that went by the billboard of 2016, is a history of terror in the New England of 1630, where the religion and witchcraft played a central role in the belief system of the colonists. The director took care of every detail to correspond to the time, creating an atmosphere that takes the viewer to become involved at the level of sensory and intellectual on the fears of that era. In the center of it all is the character of Taylor-Joy, receiving and provocative of the fears of those around them.

“It was a luxury to have a director who knows very well the world of the film, who knows how are the characters from inside out; that will creates all of the universe, so that you can enter, that is your reality and play with that says Taylor-Joy. It was amazing. Robert is one of my best friends in the world and is a genius.

With his work in

Barry



of Vikram Gandhi, the actress had the opportunity to try a type of character different. It is about Charlotte, a girl university student who falls in love with a boy who is exploring his identity, and that someday it will be the first african-american president of the united States.

“Obama had three brides in white when I was in college says Taylor-Joy. The director, Vikram, said, ‘there is partecitas of this that actually passed, but you have to create to Charlotte and make the person with which you imaginás that Obama would be. It seems to Me that it worked. I love Charlotte, it is so smart and cool. In addition, to make a film in New York was a dream.

The film genre returned to capture it with

Fragmented



, the new film by M. Night Shyamalan. “I did not try the dark, I found says the actress, laughing. I loved the characters and the movies, that’s why I did. Depends entirely on the script, the director and the character, could make any genre but that is all that matters.

In the film of the director of

Sixth sense



Taylor-Joy plays a girl who is kidnapped along with two others by a man who has multiple personalities. “Night is a genius and is also very specific as to Robert -he explains-. Knows what he wants and asks. James is a capo and the breaks in this film. Watch him work every day was a total luxury.

The actress, who was recognized in New York award Gotham as the revelation of this year and whose name appears on the lists of the interpreters to follow closely, knows that being a young actress in Hollywood has its difficulties. “I’m lucky in that all the roles I was offered were always women, very real and strong -say about the situation of women in the industry-. Are not the brides ” are women of substance. But that shouldn’t be the exception but the rule.

In appearance very centered and focused in her work, Taylor-Joy has two actresses referents that indicate the direction to which it points: Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett. “They are a genias, but also very brave in their roles and have a private life exceptional. I want that.