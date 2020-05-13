Anya Taylor-Joy, a latina actress who is not afraid of anything

Its 20 years it has managed to make a career in modeling and already begins with strong steps in the cinema. Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Argentina, where he lived six years, then moving to London. From small showed his strong character, as I did not want to leave his native land and for a long time refused to speak a language other than Spanish.

The young protagonist of the tape The witch revealed that is not afraid of nothing, because the fears they face so that they are not.

“ Years ago, when we moved to London, I refused to learn English with the hope that my family come back to Argentina, but now domino that language and since I learned that it was a change is hard but necessary. Hand been very, very fortunate that the roles I have performed, I have been able to play with all sorts of weird. And, you know, I belong to so many places, and none belongs to me, at the same time, so that I understand what is not fit or belong to any party. On the tapes The witch or Morgan, my characters are people who simply have no place in their world, in their scenario, in their families, in anything.”

His claim to fame is his role as Thomasin in the horror movie from Robert Eggers, The witch, alongside Ralph Ineson and Kate Dickie. Eggers won Best Director for the film at the Sundance Film Festival of 2015.

“Yes. I’m still learning, but God bless Rob (Robert Eggers, the writer and director of The witch)…he is a man of genius.”

Anya Taylor-Joy that will be the coestrella in the new film of Vikram Gandhi’s Barry, will embody the role of a close friend of Obama. In addition to the thriller Morgan and the drama Thoroughbred. Tit also was the main actress in the music video Red Lips of Skrillex.

The witch

New England, 1630. A marriage of settlers christians, with five children, lives near a forest which, according to popular belief, is dominated by evil. When the newborn son vanishes and crops do not grow, the family members rebel against each other: an evil supernatural lurks in the nearby forest. Won Best Director award at the Sundance film Festival in 2015.



In his words



“I never think, ‘I want to be famous’, I just want to act. This makes me feel good. Nothing makes me feel as good as. I am terrified of fame, and I prefer to be on the set all the time, all the rest is mere advertising”.

