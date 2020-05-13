Ant-Man 3: date, cast, plot, and all that you got to know of the new movie Marve

When is Ant-Man 3 in theaters? What the wasp will be in it? What is this about? The hero MCU of Paul Rudd is back for another output alone.

May 13, 2020 · 16:42 hs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe after the end of the game continues to take shape, with a third film Ant-Man which is the last project to sneak in the release schedule.

Here is everything we know until now …

When does Ant-Man 3 will be in cinemas?

Although there is no official release date at this time, Michael Douglas told Collider that the movie will begin to film in January of 2021, so it seems likely a launch in 2022.

Currently, Disney has the July 29, 2022 reserved for the project “Marvel untitled”, which would make sense for Ant-Man 3 in function of when they released the previous two films.

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3?

It is expected that Paul Rudd to return in the lead role along with Evangeline Lilly as his partner in crime fighting The Wasp. The director Peyton Reed, who directed the first two films of Ant-Man, will return to finish the trilogy.

Outside of that, they still have not revealed details of the deal, but it seems a safe bet that the usual Michael Douglas and Michael Pena also back in their roles as mentor, Hank Pym and the hapless partner Luis. That said, Michael Peña recently revealed to ComingSoon that has not been asked for a third installment, despite the fact that it “believes that it would be cool” to do so.

“I think they are a year of filming, I think it would be great if you could make a third party,” he said. “But you never know, especially with everything that happened in Endgame. At this point, Marvel is in a situation in which you can crush some expectations, they will have to crush some of the expectations of other characters, not only mine, so I hope to make the cut.”

According to how they finished Ant-Man and the Wasp, Laurence Fishburne might also return as the former associate of Pym, Bill Foster, as well as Hannah John-Kamen as the misunderstood Ghost.

What is going to try Ant-Man 3?

The typical style of Marvel, the details of the plot are being kept secret for Ant-Man 3, but there are many stories potential that the trilogy closest you could explore.

The last time that you saw Ant-Man and the Wasp, were working together to help save the universe in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, so I hoped that this film will reintroduce their relationship stronger than ever.

Thanks to the jump in the time of the End of the Game, the daughter of Scott Lang, Cassie (played by Emma Fuhrmann) is now in its adolescence, has left many fans wondering if their own superhero alter ego could be filed soon. In the comics, Cassie joins the Young Avengers as Stature, with powers of manipulation of the size similar to those of his father.

The unforgettable scene of appropriations-between Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Scott harvesting energy from the realm of the quantum to help your so called “new friend” ghost, suggesting that the villain character of Hannah John-Kamen, could be back for the sequel as an ally.

There certainly is a precedent for this, given that the Nebula Karen Gillan went from being an enemy infamous Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the most important heroes of Avengers: Endgame.