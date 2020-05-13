Analysis | Elle Fanning is the best part of Reaching your Dream

Maybe I have a lot more for your facet of actor -the Nick Blaine of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, for example-but here Max Minghella he made his debut as a director with “Achieving your Dream” (Teen Spirit, 2019), dramedy musical teen, also written and produced by him. A story with good intentions and all the charisma of Elle Fanning but, from the narrative, does not contribute too much to the cinematic landscape.

Violet Valenski (Fanning) lives in the Isle of Wight (Great Britain) in addition to his mother of Polish origin. Since dad was home, the two work tirelessly to keep the house and the farm, perhaps, with the hope that some day return. Meanwhile, the shy young woman looking to escape all their responsibilities and the boredom of the people through the music, lost in their own dreams and thoughts with the headphones close to the ears, or upon the desire of someone to bring it out when you start the vice melodious on the stage of a barcito of bad death.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCZDpQhyuEs(/embed)







Your luck may change with the arrival of the recruiters and chambers of “Teen Spirit”, a reality show in the style of “American Idol” for the first time comes to the island in search of local talent (and picturesque). Violet don’t doubt it, but does not have the support of his mother. That’s why you find in Vlad (Zlatko Buric) a stranger, a mentor, who is going to make the times of your tutor and your manager. This man scruffy, boozy, and getting on in years is a former opera singer who has good intentions and sees in the society with Valenski a second chance for his career, or the possibility of being the father figure that is not for his own daughter.

After seeing that the girl has a chance to get to the end, mom Marla (Agnieszka Grochowskabegins to give in, and let Violet go ahead with the different stages of the contest, a path that will put you several times to test and measure their loyalties and ambitions in regard to his musical future. Basically, the history of Cinderellabut without a prince charming, or parents and stepsisters evil to the view.

She sings alone, she sings alone



“Reaching your Dream” does not have many nuances. Minghella puts all the momentum in the visual style, which contrasts constantly the lights and frivolity of the scene with the landscape and the routine of rural Wight, but it forgets about its characters, their development and their motivations, which in most cases end up falling in all the known places. The aesthetic proposed by the producer is the most interesting part of the film, plus a soundtrack full of hits female, courtesy of Not Doubt, Katy Perry, Annie Lennox, Ariana Grande and the very voice of Fanning that keeps us away from the lethargy.

Moreover, the way of Violet, and her desire to escape/succeed, it starts so promising (we all like to see winning the girl naive and small-town), but soon take the hand of all the clichés. His shyness does not allow you to socialize and makes it the “rare” of the place in front of the popular girls, although a bit of empathy and friendship thanks Luke (Archie Madekwe), a classmate, and his band, who will provide a support group during the contest.

A tiny step towards fame



The inexperience of Minghella, it feels a lot more during the second part of the film. At the beginning, enjoy the journey along with the protagonist while we know and recognize your passions, your relationship with your mom or apathetic daily life in a city that has not much to offer. Once the competition comes into play, the plot changes color and gives us more moments of messy time, and conventional. The naturalness of the characters become more cartoonish and the freshness of the story is lost in predictability and scenes capricious.

Luckily, the magnetism of It never fades, and although some antics musical appear a little forced, Minghella, falls well standing when it comes to reflect the charism (musical) of his protagonist. These are the moments more enjoyable film that, despite its brief duration, is a bit tedious when you don’t have much to offer in terms of narrative.