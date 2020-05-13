Actress of Riverdale do not believe it’s possible for a crossover to be “real” with Sabrina – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Spoiler Time

After all of the references that presented the part 3 of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina to Riverdale, many fans are hoping that finally the two series cross over, with at least a main character in the plot of any of the two productions.

However, the idea of a crossover “real” and by “complete” it still seems impossible for a big difference between the two seriesaccording to the actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

“No, I don’t think (there is a crossover with Sabrina) because it is a program of Netflix. If you were in The CWI think I would do it totally, but I think that (we will) crossover with Katy Keenewhich will be released soon”explained Mendes (via ComicBook).

On the other hand, the showrunner and creator of both series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasacommented previously that if you ever do a crossover, it would have to be really significant and not just a trick to attract the attention of the audience.

What do you think? How would you like to a crossover or not?