Actress Evangeline Lilly hunting cockroaches with the hand

The canadian actress Evangeline Lilly is not afraid of cockroaches, in fact, hunting with the hand, he told in an interview published by the swiss newspaper “Blick”. So captivated her current boyfriend, the actor Norman Kali.

“In the first quote there was a huge cockroach running across my kitchen. The caught with the hand, and I let her go in the door. He opened a lot eyes. I had never known a woman as well”, he explained.

Lilly plays the Wasp in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”. As he explained, it feels sexy and strong wearing the costume of your character. “Be the same as a superheroine has an incredible effect”.