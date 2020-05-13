35 years of “Back to the future”, so it is today, Lea Thompson (the unforgettable Lorraine)

13 may, 2020 9:38

Lea Thompson played Lorraine Baines McFly in “Back to the Future” by Steven Spielberg. After 35 years, still working in the world of the show.

Without a doubt, Back to the future it marked an era and became a classic of world cinema. The first comedy science-fiction series premiered in 1985 and was directed and written by Robert Zemeckis. While the production was in charge of Steven Spielberg.

The film was starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Crispin Glover. The plot follows the adventures of Marty McFly, a teenager who is sent accidentally back in time: since 1985, his time, goes to 1955. After altering the events that occurred three decades ago, specifically those in which their parents met and fell in love, Marty must try to bring them back together to ensure his own existence.

July 3 1985 was premiered in the halls of the united States and became the most successful film of that year, raising more than 380 million dollars worldwide. He earned several awards and also nominations to the academy awards and the Golden Globe.

Lea Thompson was born may 31, 1961, in Minnesota, united States, and from a very young age his vocation was dance. At the age of 14 took part in the classic ballet of The Nutcracker and starred in a version of The little mermaid. Also, had a role in a television commercial christmas Burger King.

The first important role of Leah in the movies was in ” All the Right Moves, 1983, alongside Tom Cruise. Later he went to Red Dawn (1984) and The Wild Life (1984). But without a doubt, his fame reached it when she played Lorraine McFly in Back to the future. He then worked in several films and TV series until today.

The actress is married to director Howard Deutch, whom she met on the filming of the movie “A marvel with class” (1987). They have two daughters, Madeline, born in 1990, and Zoey Deutch, who came to the world in 1994. The next year turn 60 and she looks better each time.

