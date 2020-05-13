25 changes of look and many reasons to adore the stylish daughter of Phil Collins





His father is the exbatería of Genesis. But it is very likely that the majority of the one million two hundred thousand followers on Instagram or even know what group of music we are talking about. Because they know it is Lily Collinsthe it girl california spirit, upbringing, and education british who has been named ambassador of Lancôme and that he is always impeccable on the street to the delight of the lovers of the street style famous. Well, yes, and she is also an actress. With a career that already begins to be solid and it has fought tooth-and-nail (“they have been neglecting me in the castings since the age of 16, I am very accustomed to”, she told us on one occasion). But what interests us now is their ability to transform their appearance without losing a drop of elegance. And how little it costs to cut to the chase with his mane. We exploit the fact that it has been passed to the pixie end to review your looks hair more inspiring.