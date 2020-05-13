21 jump street, Los Locos Adams, and other films that started as a series

20th Century Fox Television | Columbia Pictures



In Hollywood it is normal that when a franchise film is not successful enough, the launch of their sequels for television, or simply cancel the production.

However, there is also an opposite situation. At times, successful movies have been thought of first as products for the small screen.

Fortunately, rethinking the potential of the story and the characters has caused the us to enjoy in the movie theaters.

#1 Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights has experienced a coming and going between the small screen and the large. In 1993, the novel of H. G. Bissinger Friday Night Lights: A town, a team, and a dream inspired the television series starring Ben Affleck Against the Grain.

Eleven years after this tv show, the story came to the cinema under the direction of Peter Berg. The sports movie was a total success and inspired the director to take her back to the television.

Your project is materialized in the beloved series from NBC starring Kyle Chandler as coach Eric Taylor, Connie Britton as the student advisor Tami Taylor.

#2 21 Jump Street

In 1987, Johnny Depp became the crush of thousands thanks to her role on the television series 21 Jump Street.

The tv show about the squadron of cops undercover in a high school comprised of 5 seasons and was the perfect inspiration for the reboot on the film starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

The film 21 Jump Street, Special Command in Latin america, was released in 2012 and two years later had a sequel.

#3 Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels original came out for the first time on television in 1976. Actresses Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith were responsible for introducing us to these fearless women.

These characters were so beloved that a few years later we were able to see them in the cinema. In the early 2000s, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starred in the two movies directed by McG.

Later, in 2019, the film of Elizabeth Banks showed us a new generation of angels with the entries of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

#4 Dark Shadows

In Dark ShadowsJohnny Depp has embodied another of his quirky characters with the role of the vampire Barnabas Collins. The film from 2012 directed by Tim Burton it is the last film based on the ABC series that was on the air from 1966 to 1971.

Before the film of Burton, the television program of the gothic had already been the inspiration for more movies and series such as the films of Dan Curtis in the early 70’s, House of Dark Shadows and Night of Dark Shadows, as well as the series of MGM Television, Dark Shadows: The Revival.

#5 Star Trek

Gene Roddenberry is responsible for the Star Trek universe, which began with the tv series was on the air from 1966 to 1969.

Subsequent to this production, there have been several movies where the roles of James T. Kirk and Spock have been interpreted by different actors such as William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, and more recently by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, respectively.

#6 Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise has established itself as the protagonist of the successful franchise of Mission: Impossible. We cannot imagine any other actor performing the extraordinary feats that makes Ethan Hunt in each one of the films of this film saga.

However, before we saw the amazing action of this story on the big screen, there were already two television series. The one that started it all in 1966, and its sequel in 1988.

#7 Los locos Addams

Many think of Anjelica Huston as Morticia of the original Addams family. However, before that Huston gave life to the mother of Merlina and Pericles, the actress Carolyn Jones played for the first time to this classic character in the television series of 1964.

The hit show of ABC has been brought to the big screen four times. Among these we would highlight the two films starred Anjelica as Morticia, Raul Julia as Homer, Christina Ricci as Merlina, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Luke, Jimmy Workman as Pericles and Carel Struycken as Long.

#8 The A-Team

The A-Team, The Magnificent in Latin america, is an action movie starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson and Sharlto Copley, 2010.

The history of this Special Forces team in search of clean their names to be convicted for a crime they did not commit had already seen the light thanks to the hit television series from NBC that was on the air from 1983 to 1987.

#9 Sex and the city

In the late nineties and early 2000, we had the opportunity to enjoy the experiences, reflections and adventures in New York of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Miranda Hobbes).

The successful HBO series is a classic of pop culture, four years after the final episode, many of his fans loved to see the continuation of the story on the big screen. The film of 2008 had a sequel two years later.

In addition, the story of Carrie Bradshaw returned to the small screen with the prequel The Carrie Diarieswhere we can know the past of Carrie before the journalist of the New York Star.

#10 Zombieland

The film post-apocalyptic zombie came to theaters in 2009. However, the creators of this fun story, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, first thought to Zombieland as a series for television.

In fact, the first script was listed as the pilot episode.

Unlike the previous movies, Zombieland only stayed on a plan to be a series. The director Ruben Fleischer shared his vision and the idea of the amusement park with Wernick and Reese and so the writers made the script that eventually led to this production to be a feature film.

