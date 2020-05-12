You can already hear ‘Fall on me’, the new song from Christina Aguilera

The past month of September, Christina Aguilera surprised us with ‘Haunted heart’, their collaboration for the animated movie ‘Los locos Adams’. Now it joins A Great Big World and bring us ‘Fall on me’.

The theme, originally composed by the duo us and interpreted by Andrea Bocelli, with his son, in 2017, it now takes a new dimension thanks to the incredible voice of the interpreter pop.

Christina Aguilera’s exchanges with the guys of A Great Big World the verses and the chorus of the theme, to the sweet rhythm of the piano and the accompaniment of stringed instruments.

The lyrics of the song is just as emotional melody, something that also stands out for the impeccable vocal work from Christina Aguilera. When you hear verses like “sooner or Later the lights up / will come down in circles and I guide you to love” and “Falls on me / With all your light”, it is inevitable to end up with the creeps.

Definitely ‘Fall on me’ is a very emotional, with a performance magnificent of Christina Aguilera, accompanied by the instrumentation of A Great Big World. In addition, this combination we know from before, when they worked on the award-winning ‘Say something’.

Don’t stay without listening to the song and tell us what you found:

