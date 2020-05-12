WTF! Miranda Kerr will be moving to Malibu to be closer to her ex Orlando Bloom!

Miranda Kerr plans to relocate from New York to Malibu after deciding on along with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloomthat the relaxed lifestyle of the californian coast offered an environment more conducive to raising your child Flynn (5). With this objective, the model has disbursed two million dollars. to buy a home that respects the environment and is situated close to the mansion of the father of your little one.

“Orlando and I lived in New York, and we loved it. But we had to consider what was best for our son. Orlando has a house in Malibu and he wanted to move there. We think that there Flynn would have a better quality of life, because you can play outside all year round and we can have a garden. So I started to look at houses because we want to be a united family,” said the dummy to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

When selecting a new home for her son and herself, Miranda just was looking for two essential requirements: a large kitchen and a living room with space for a grand piano.

“When I was little I spent a lot of time at my grandmother’s house. There were always people coming in and out, and she was always making something in the kitchen. There was always food and ‘pecking’. My grandmother used to play the piano and we danced and we sang, so those were my priorities: I wanted to have a piano and a large kitchen which is the heart of any home”.

One of the best gifts that Miranda has received face-to-move has been the of her fiance, the co-founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegelwho has had the nice detail of buying a machine that extracts the moisture from the air and produces enough water to supply the entire house, from the shower to the pond.

“The property was a cloud of dust when we bought it, and now everything is very green. This system extracts water from the environment, it was a gift very attentive because he knows I love gardens,” says the brunette.