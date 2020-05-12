Would have the service and the power of Serena Williams

The French tennis player Alize Cornet chose the attributes that you would like to have in your perfect player as he spoke on the web site of Essentially Sports in an interview. The former world number 11, Cornet said: “I would Maintain my fighting spirit because I think that is pretty good, after the rest, it would take the physical form of Simona Halep; I would have the service of Serena Williams definitely, and his power also, because it is awesome.

Oh yes, it would have the same right of Ash Barty, yes, that is WOW. I love his overall game, but his forehand is wonderful. And what about backhand? There are many girls who have a beautiful backhand, it is really not easy.

Yes, maybe I would stay with my volleys! Yes, Ashleigh Barty, she also has a great volley, Petra Martic is also a very good for the volley. I would say that Petra. She is my friend, so I’d like to add it in my player perfect.”

Cornet is currently ranked number 59 in the world and also talked about how to recover after a loss difficult. “I mean, all of these parties, when you lose, it is horrible.





Go back to your locker room, crying in the shower and it feels terrible. We are already used to, and we have been missing since an early age, so we are living with this feeling and we recovered very fast, that is the power of a tennis player.

I think that will also help you in real life because when you fall, you get up again, is very useful.” The French also talked about the book he has written and hopes to launch in September if you take out the French Open.

“Coming in September, so I will share it in September, with luck, before Roland Garros, I hope that Roland Garros will be in September for my book to have a visibility real”

Then, on the second book, you already know, what I’m writing, I really enjoy writing it, actually takes me a lot of time during the day, which is good because sometimes you can get bored a little during the quarantine.

So it is good to have this kind of hobby that you really like. We’ll see if public or not, but definitely, at this time of confinement has helped me a lot to pass the time, and I think this is the main objective of this book.

Maybe you hear of him in the future, I have no idea!”, commented to the sport, the French tennis player of 30 years.