Why ‘Justice League Apokolips War’ is closer to the vision of Zack Snyder that the DCEU?

The last movie of the Universe Animated DC Comics (DCAU) is still commented on by the fans, who had just noticed that ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is similar to the vision of Zack Snyder that the final result that was shown in movie theaters.

The work of Snyder on the DCEU started with ‘Man of Steel’ in 2013 and continued with ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016both films continue to be deeply polarising, even today.

Although their participation in the DCEU continued with ‘Justice League’, his departure from the film along with the scenes of last time they were done, it turned out that what came to the cinemas in late 2017, was very far from the version that he had directed.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is very different from almost any other animated movie from DC, and is more about the idea of Snyder with the invasions interplanetary up to the heroic sacrifices.

This would lead ultimately to the emergence of the campaign of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

The story told by the animated movie is so similar to the plans of Snyder that the parallels between the two are simply impossible to overlook.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnCkn5xD2jg(/embed)

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is similar to the vision of Zack Snyder, and a-rated spicel by the fate of the world where many characters are killed or horribly mutilated.

This also makes it incredibly similar to the films of Zack Snyder in DC. ‘Man of Steel’ was a real movie for 13 and older, while the Ultimate Edition of ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ was hard enough to win a special classification.

After the victory of Darkseid, many of the heroes that don’t die become subordinates under its control, and one in particular becomes one of your most valuable assets to maintain their dominion over the Earth.

The future nightmare of the invasion of Darkseid to Earth saw for the first time in ‘Batman vs. Superman’ and Snyder had intended to include it in his later films DC.

This future is supposed to be produced through the villain ending with Lois Lane, followed by the agonizing alignment of Superman to Apokolips after that he lost any trace of desire to fall into the Equation of Anti-Life.

However, the goal of Snyder was to confront the Justice League, with a challenge seemingly insurmountable, making its battle against Darkseid is much more triumphant and illuminate the heroism inherent in each character, as is also the case of the animated film.

Above all, ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ sets the interconnected DCAU as their own universe and telling its own story.

This also confirms that ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is similar to the vision of Zack Snydersince their movies were thought of as an arc of five films with a beginning, middle and end clearly delineated.

Although don’t know all the details of how it would have developed, it is known that Snyder planned the end of Batman and the heroes, seeing all the consequences, something similar to what you see in the animation.