Who is Maddie Ziegler? – LA GACETA Salta

LONDON, England.- The roads to reach the fame they have changed, and a clear example of this is the life story of Maddie Ziegler, who at 12 years of age has become a star.

With more than three million followers on Instagram and a billion views on YouTube the young man jumped to stardom thanks to the music videos of the singer Sia, who, not devoid of controversy, has been seen by millions of people in the Network.

But it all began almost a decade ago. The small, two years old, began to dance and the five entered the academy Abby Lee Dance Company. According to reports the “Daily Mail” british, in 2011, it became famous after participating in a dance competition with his mother, ‘Dance Moms’.

After their engagement, the singer herself Sia got in touch with her via Twitter to participate in one of their music videos, from there everything changed for the girl.

After the first clip came two others, and finally Maddie has become the alter ego of the musical star, encased in its now-famous wig platinum blonde.

Its success has been so great that her mother has had to put a bodyguard 24 hours a day, and the young man says, “I am not normal because I recognize when I’m trying to have fun or to take an ice cream, people become crazy and it becomes overwhelming.”