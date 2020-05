How not to admire Maddie Ziegler, If the name rings a bell, please, remember who we’re talking about. Maddie is the famous girl that moved to the world after starring in the successful videos of Sia.

With barely 11 years old was chosen by the interpreter australian to participate as the protagonist of his successful videoclip for the track ‘Chandelier’ and later in ‘Elastic Heart’, “Big Girls Cry” and “Cheap Thrills”.