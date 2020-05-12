What Romance? Noah Centineo and Lily Collins flirt on social networks



The actors were flirting via Instagram and sparked rumors

Since the release of the film

To all the guys that I fell in love with



(Netflix),





Noah Centineo

became

the beau par excellence of the teenage audience



and this week exploded the social networking to be one of the protagonists of a campaign of underwear. But, in addition, because one of the comments that you received in your account of Instagram was nothing more or less than that of his colleague, the actress and model british





Lily Collins

.

“I never see so good when I’m resting,” he wrote, funny, the daughter of Phil Collins, in respect of a photo where you can see the actor lying on a chair. “Oh, please,” he replied, ironically, Noah along with the emoji of a fire.





The back and forth of Collins and Centineo that sparked the speculations Credit: Instagram



This exchange of messages was seen by fans as a sign of flirting between the actors, and little soon to start speculating about a possible romance between them. There is , moreover, Collins has just completed starring in the debut of Centineo as director (stood behind cameras of the video-clip of “Save me Tonight”, DJ ARTY) and they both share the same representative. But, for now, everything is speculation.