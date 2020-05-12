What Lily Collins has radically changed look?

If we know something Lilly Collins is that he has eyebrows that any of us would want to have. Also, when it comes to adding dye to your hair is a little more careful. But if we talk about cut it, definitely not afraid, has gone from having a very long hair to opt for a pixie.

However, on this occasion it decided that it could not stay out of the club, the blonde and it was so they joined the trend with a radical change of look.

It seems that your inspiration was Selena Gomezwhen a few weeks ago decided to go for the risky path pintándose blonde hair platinum. Unlike her, Lily, decided to do in her long, natural waves, and in a tone less “silvery”. Yes, the actress left her eyebrows just as they are.

Immediately he shared a message on his Instagram to one side of the photo in which revealed this change of look that said, “I’m Not sure if it’s the blonde or this city, but no doubt I’m going better.”

However after a day, uploaded a photo in which she had returned to her look natural and confessed that it was a joke that would be kept in its natural color for the moment.

Just in these moments, the actress, recording Tolkiena biography about the author of “the Lord of The rings”, in the she is playing the role of the future wife of the writer, that just has brown hair.

At best, the actress attempted a change, but could not have for a long time due to work issues.