What Katie Holmes is pregnant? – Vanities

It is believed that the actress might give a little sister to Suri!

After living a romance hidden because of the alleged agreement he had with Tom Cruiseit says that Katie Holmes lives one of the best moments next to your partner, also actor Jamie Foxx.

In accordance with the australian magazine NWcelebrities are expecting their first child in common.

Sources close to the mom of Suri Cruise assured the media that the actress is pregnant, despite the fact that they had said that they had ended their relationship.On the other hand, a more pointed:

?There is much talk in the intimate circle of Katie that she and Jamie are having a baby. I’ve heard that just getting to the three months of pregnancy, so that means you could give birth in August?.

The same source says that the couple “is a perfect moment?, eventually their romance has been made public.

“Katie always wanted a brother to Suri and, now, you will have a little sister,” added the source.

Katie has an 11-year old daughter, Suri, which she had with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, who split in 2012 after 6 years of marriage.

