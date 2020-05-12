What is Kylie Jenner’s favorite Kris Jenner?

Does Kris Jenner have a favourite between their children? In a new interview, the matriarch responds, and you can be Kylie Jenner.

16 August, 2018

Kris Jenner confesses to details previously unreleased of the last of his clan. With the premiere of season fifteen of Keeping Up with the Kardashiansfans of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner have many questions but no answers. And is that, as in all years, there is always a theme super Kardashian that intrigue us and months later we know the full story in the reality show.

But without being able to wait six months (approximately) to know the details of the celebration of 21 years of Kylie Jenner, the hosts the radio program australian Kyle & Jackie O Showthey had a productive discussion with the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner. This, of course, included questions about the celebration and among the many revelations came out the name of Caitlyn Jenner, her former husband. “We talked for a few minutes. There were so many people (at the bar) that was not the right place to listen and talk,” he said on the meeting.

Clear that inside of the first questions that the head of the extended family responded, it was a in reference to the scandal of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson days before you receive your first daughter, True Thompson. He also spoke about his relationship with Scott Disick, who is now his exyerno. But what really struck us, is his inordinate love for Kylie who, as he puts it, is his baby. Jenner described your small as a mom and responsible and a very smart person.

To add a little bit of speculation, the hosts the program left a few questions open to the public. And it was one in particular that questioned the favoritism of Kris to Kylie, to which the mom of six replied, laughing: “Well, actually, I have a favorite son and it is different every day. Kylie had a whole week of favoritism because her birthday week. But you never know what is going on and you have to be turning off a fire or there is someone who is driving me crazy, but there are always a favourite and is never the same person.”

Come On, Kris! There are always a favourite, isn’t it?

*IMAGE: Getty Images