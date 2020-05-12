What do they have in common with Princess Diana, Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Angelina Jolie?

The Tank is a piece of timeless, as it has ceased to see Angelina Jolie, who usually combine it with all kinds of outfits. Interestingly, in Hollywood this watch was more seen among the gentlemen such as Clark Gable, Cary Grant, Alain Delon and Fred Astaire. Over the years, Angelina has been famous that more different models has been used in this piece, making it an essential part of his style.

The Tank is a piece of timeless, as it has been left to see Angelina Jolie, who usually combine it with all kinds of outfits. Interestingly, in Hollywood this watch was more seen among the gentlemen such as Clark Gable, Cary Grant, Alain Delon and Fred Astaire. Over the years, Angelina has been famous that more different models has been used in this piece, making it an essential part of his style.