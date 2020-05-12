What do Diego Boneta and Milla Jovovich together?

It seems that the mexican actor has impressed many directors recognized and now thanks to his talent was considered by Paul W. S. Anderson for his next movie called ‘Monster Hunter’ where Diego Boneta and Milla Jovovich share the stage Do you imagine him?

Yes! the american actress recognized for her role in the movies Resident Evil will share credits with Diego Boneta and best of all is that it will be in an action movie. So we could see the mexican actor playing a tough guy.

‘Monster Hunter’ it is a story based on a video game from Capcom where the characters have to chase down and eliminate powerful monsters that threaten to extinguish humanity, for which Jovovich will play Artemis a agent military of the United Nations.

What role will Boneta?

Diego will be part of the team of Mila as a communications specialist, whose mission is to close a strange portal that connects planet earth with the monsters, that is why you can see an actor very different from that played by Luis Miguel in the series autobiography of the singer.

In addition, together with Diego Boneta and Milla Jovovich will also be involved actors of great height as Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman so it is expected that the tape to be really a success at the ticket office What would you see?

The film still has no release date, however it is speculated that by the end of this month director Paul W. S. Anderson and the cast start shooting the film in south Africa.

The news was given by the portal specialized in movies known as Hollywood reporter and was confirmed by the Boneta in his account of Instagram.

Which adds a new success in the life of a mexican who, after ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, is about to finish filming the reboot of the Terminator that will release it in November 2019 under the direction of Tim Miller.

In good time for the mexican actor.