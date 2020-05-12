What can we expect from the fourth season of ‘Westworld’

Westworld ended its third season. The series has been renewed for a fourth season and, according to the creators, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, will continue to reinvent himself in the coming years.

With that in mind, we have made a list of what we can expect (and we see) in the fourth season of Westworld.

What will happen to the world of the human?

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) showed Caleb (Aaron Paul) that I had a choice and that could carry humans to an unknown future, with or without the help of Rehoboam. He chose to destroy the super computer, while the world of humans (at least in Los Angeles) was taken up by the anarchy and explosions. What happens in the world of the human? How will extinguish humanity, as demonstrated by the predictions of Rehoboam? Or does Maeve (Thandie Newton) will help Caleb to restore the world?

By what we have seen in the scene post-credit, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) woke up, all dusty, in a hotel room after connecting with the Sublime. It seems that he spent a significant period of time after the main events of the season. Taking into account that nobody has entered the place since then – especially to find out if something was wrong – it is very possible that something has happened to the humanity. What will the fourth season of the decline of humanity, or to advance the action even more in the future, where humans have already gone?

What he saw Bernard in Sublime?

At the end of the season, Bernard used the key that aches and Pains put it in his head to open the entrance of the “Sublime”, also known as “beyond the Valley”, with the aim of seeing how the world looks like after its end, at least for humanity, if not for the human beings in general. In the scene post-credits, wakes up in the distant future. All this time spent inside of the machine suggests that the fourth season can get closer to the period in which he was within. So, what we’re going to see familiar faces like Teddy (James Marsden) and Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon) of the Nation Ghost? Would it be possible for that not to be Bernard who wakes up, but another guest you re-connect to through the shape of the body of Bernard? What if you woke up with more than one guest in your mind?

How Dolores died?

The hostess Dolores, played by Evan Rachel Wood, spent the third season whole in a mission to free humanity from the control of Rehoboam. In the effort, she put everything at risk, including his own memories. At the end of the episode, Bernard note that his connection to Pain has been cut off, suggesting that really gone. But we have to consider that Pain has been copied to itself countless times (and although each had a different experience, the memories of the past are still yours), and Maeve could surely download all the memories of Pain and save them to restore the life of the host. Pain may be dead by now, but somehow the work is far from finish to Wood.

When asked if Evan Rachel Wood, had left the series, the creator Jonathan Nolan told Variety: “I hope not! Let me clarify this: Pain is gone. We are not yet discussing publicly the direction that it is taking the show, but the most fun of this show is that from the beginning, Lisa (Joy) and I wanted to do a show that will reinvent constantly, that could be a different show every season. I think it’s important in a series where death can be impermanent – after all, they are robots -. This version of this character no longer exists. We love Evan Rachel Wood, and we have not begun to talk publicly about how it will be in the show from now on. But it looks very different“.

What is the plan of Charlotte and who are the new hosts?

Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) has nothing to do with aches and Pains, of whom it was copied. After losing his family so violently, is more committed than ever to the destruction of humanity. The character has all the elements to become the great antagonist of the fourth season. Your plan seems to be to rebuild the army to create a kind of army, the first of them is the Man in Black (Ed Harris).

Does the Man in Black is now a host?

The biggest nightmare of William occurred: a version you host. Apparently the own personality of William who visited Westworld as the person of the gunslinger Man in Black, whose data were collected by Delos. What was this host, in fact the same that we saw at the end of the second season, or that version of William was still someone in the distant future, that the hosts have to be activated for use in the battle against this version of the weapon created by Charlotte?