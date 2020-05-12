What a tremendous spoiler of Evangeline Lilly?

MADRID, 12 Jun. (CulturaOcio) –

Ant-Man and The Wasp it is the first film of the Movie Universe Marvel, which will come to the big screen in July after the incredible success at the box office of Avengers: Infinity War. For the moment, the fans know very few details of the film… but it is very possible that Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp, has perpetrated a tremendous spoiler.

Specifically, the actress has released a promotional video of the film on Instagram and in the description it has been dropped that Goliath will be the viallano of the film. This revelation draws much attention, since until now the trailers showed only the appearance of Ghost, an enemy played by Hannah John-Kamen.

“For those of you who are confused, we had to win the senate before we can address the house. We won the senate and it was amazing, now let’s do it again. That was Goliath, we now face Thanos. Don’t let us censured and strangle. We’re going to make noise. We’re going to win again”, has released the actress on Instagram.

In this way, fans of Marvel comics have taken very little time to theorize on the possibility that Goliath appears in the film. Therefore, after his absence in Infinity War, Ant-Man and the wasp would have an epic enemy in the face.

In the comics, Goliath is the alter-ego of Bill Foster, a scientist who ingests a formula biochemistry which contains particles, Pym, and that, from that moment, is able to increase its size up to achieve a height and a strength superhuman.