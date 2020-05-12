wants to have six children more

There is No doubt that the Kardashian’s will be a large family. The clan is composed by six brothers, four sons of the first marriage of Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian and the two small that are the fruit of his second marriage to Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner. It seems that the girls are following the footsteps of her mother, especially Kim Kardashian, who already has four suckers. Well, the last time in dropping the bombshell has been Kylie Jenner when you affirm that your intention is to have seven

children in total.

If we add, the members of the family Kardashian dan to assemble a soccer team full with alternates including. To the four children of Kim’s addition to the daughter of his brother Rob, Dream, the three of Kourtney, Mason, Penelope and Reign, the girl Khloé, True, and the small Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner.









The only missing for give birth to of the six brothers is Kendall Jenneralthough it seems that he has no plans of becoming a mother, at least for now. Who really has the desire to continue expanding the family is the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner.

The milmillonaria world’s youngest gave birth to Stormi two and half years ago after a pregnancy kept secret to avoid the pressure of the press. After weeks without making publications in networks and not to be seen in the street, the rumors of pregnancy began to emerge and it turned out that were certain.

Kylie Jenner loves her role as a mother and is completely united with his little girl. Stormi has everything a baby could want: plenty of toys, a garden with swings and a few birthday parties and Christmas dream. Now, it seems that in the future you will have to share all the attention he receives because his mother wants to give him brothers and sisters.









So what has revealed itself Kylie Jenner during a chat via Instagram with his great friend Stassie Karanikolau. There was surprised at all to confess that not only wants to repeat the experience of motherhood, but that wants to give birth to six more children.

“I don’t want a baby at this time. I want seven kids in the future but not at this time” it was what you commented Kylie Jenner to the surprise of all who were watching the chat.

In fact, Kylie Jenner was very blunt with the fact of wanting to wait anymore for her to be pregnant is not any thing that has to be taken wing light: “Pregnancy is not a joke. It is something serious and difficult. I’m still not ready for that”he admitted. If anyone had doubts, there are clan Kardashian for a while.

