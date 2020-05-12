Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama on First Ladies

Digital Millennium

The actress Viola Davis be construed to the former first lady of the united States Michelle Obama in the drama First Ladiesproduced by the string ShowTime.

The project will be a tv drama of an hour produced and written by the novelist Aaron Cooley. The series of three chapters will focus on the behind the curtains of the personal life and political of first ladies. In this first season will tell the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

In the production team are the same Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, who will be executive producers from your JuVee Productions. Also included Cathy Schulman through Welle Entertainment, Jeff Gaspin from Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan with LINK Entertainment.

Viola Davis it is one of the actresses african-american more winning. She has been honored with a Oscar Awarda Golden globea BAFTAa Emmytwo Tony Awards and five Awards of the Union of Actors. Currently is protagonist in the series How to Get Away with Murder, whose sixth and final season will be released this fall.

This is the first time that someone interprets to Michelle Obama in television. In cinema, was personified by Tika Sumpter in Southside With You. Along with her husband Barack Obama, debuted last Wednesday in the documentary of Netflix American Factory.

