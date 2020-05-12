Video: the first trailer of ‘Emma’, a film inspired by the work of Jane Austen and starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Focus Features | Blueprint Pictures via IMDb



More than 200 years after his death, Jane Austen remains in force thanks to their outstanding literary works, which have not escaped the influence of hollywood today.

Perhaps the adaptation is more remembered by many, is Pride and Prejudice (2005) from the director Joe Wright. Then Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen marveled with their chemistry on-screen. To date, the quoted “Lord. Darcy ‘ has become a benchmark of chivalry.

To those who loved the story of Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, I come to wonder the following adaptation to another of the most representative works of Jane Austen: Emma.

If you’re not familiar with the books, you must be prepared for another great story of romance, empowerment and a laugh to the air. Before further entering into the details, take a look at the trailer:

In this argument, directed by Autumn de Wilde, Emma Woodhouse (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) is a young, beautiful and intelligent, who lives with his father in Regency England. The girl is determined to act as matchmaker for all her friends.

Within their noble work, the young man forgets to attend to their own feelings and emotions. Since her governess married, miss Woodhouse discovered his “vocation”… but the time inevitably must lead to a journey of reflection.

The film will also with the performance of Bill Nighy as the father of Emma. Follow Johnny Flynn as the young Knightley, Gemma Whelan (of Game Of Thrones) as mrs. Weston and Mia Goth in the role of Harriet.

Emma hit theaters in February of 2020. Until then, it is into the book to understand more about the interesting life of this young English.

If you do not want to wait to get the book, you can rely on the adaptation noventera of Emma. In 1996, Gwyneth Paltrow gave life to the protagonist, did you know about this tape?

Even the colorful and musical world of Bollywood has its own adaptation of Emma. The land film of Bombay, was appointed to the work Aisha and the charismatic Sonam Kapoor figure in the main role.

Even the remembered Clueless with Alicia Silverstone, presents to the fashionista Cher Horowitz as a well-known figure inspired by the Emma of Jane Austen. It is clear that the main character suffered numerous changes to adapt to the decade of 1990.

What are your expectations for the new tape Emma?, are you a fan of the books and materials related to Jane Austen since you have memory? It tell us in the comments!

