Victoria Justice was out of a job on MTV

The first season of ‘Eye Candy’ was 10 chapters, and managed to collect an average of 590 thousand spectators, hearing below that achieved by other fictional productions of the channel (1.1 million). (Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, April 19.- Actress Victoria Justice reported that the series that stars to the MTV channel, Eye Candywill be cancelled after the first season.

“The cast and I learned that Eye Candy you will not have second season. Although many of you are going to feel sad or angry, I want you to know that playing Lindy Sampson it was something that I loved and always will carry in my heart,” he said.

“Finally I want to thank all of you. I saw that you made the program trending topic and always supported him. It is for all of you that I can do what I do. I will always be grateful for that. It made Me so happy that you accepted the program as they did,” added the young according to the portal Variety.

It should be noted that the first season of Eye Candy it was 10 chapters, and managed to collect an average of 590 thousand spectators, hearing below that achieved by other fictional productions of the channel (1.1 million).

A hacker lonely

Adapted from the novel of R. L. Stinethe series revolves around Lindya hacker lonely exposes in his blog all kinds of things, from terrorist plots to suspected killers.

After being convinced to join a web dating, Lindy becomes the target of a griefer dangerous who is obsessed with her.

The events are tinged with drama and the young man asks for help in order to stop the alleged killer and he believes it is one of her suitors.

This is the second series canceled by MTV in the year; the first was Happyland. For next season, the channel account time with the launches of Scream and Shannara.

cmd

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.