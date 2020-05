United States.

The singer and actress Victoria Justice, who rose to fame in the juvenile series of Nickelodeon, Victorious, has surprised his followers with his new look.

The beautiful artist joins the list of celebrities who have become blondes. Justice shared a picture on his social networks where he shows his golden hair for a photo shoot of the magazine Kode.

Look at the photos of the new look Victoria Justice:

What about you how you prefer to to Victoria, a blonde or with dark hair?