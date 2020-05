Sorry Emily Ratajkowskisince you’re not the only star of Nickelodeon with a place in our hearts. Must see new photos of Victoria Justice. The young man of only 22 years old looks sexier than ever in these shots. If it seems familiar maybe it is because the are reminiscent of series such as Zooey 101, Carly or Victorious. But yes, in none of these had seen as well. Where can we send you a letter stating our love dear Victoria Justice?

Joy Division will be revived for one night

















Via Hollywoodtuna.