Victoria Justice and her fight against the disease of Hashimoto’s: “it Was devastating” | Woman

With only 22 years old, Victoria Justice has become one of the actresses most popular girls among the adolescents. He began his career being just a little girl, however, her big break came in 2005 along with the sister of Britney Spears in Zoey 101. Since then has not stopped.



In 2010, it reached more notoriety on the playing Tori Vega in the series of Nickelodeon, Victorious. In the production he was able to show his talent as a singer and actress, and she shared scenes with Ariana Grande.

But in life not everything has been successful, because some years ago she was diagnosed with a complex condition against which he has had to fight. “A few years ago I was diagnosed with the (disease) Hashimoto, which is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid (which can interfere with thyroid function and affect metabolism). They gave Me medication for the thyroid but I think that the levels were very high for me because it affected a lot my skin”, he admitted in a interview with Health magazine.

“All my life I have had good skin so that was devastating. In addition, at the beginning I was losing a lot of weight, then I went on tour and I started to win. I had never gained so much weight in my entire life. Then, last summer, filming a movie, I went back to weigh less than 45 kilos. It was crazy, but things have balanced out and already everything is back to normal. I still have Hashimoto’s. But everything has returned to normal and I’m not on medication. I feel good,” he added.

The disease affected his skin and caused the appearance of acne breakouts, which of course was captured by the paparazzi and discussed in the social networks, who did not have mercy with her. As happened with Selena Gomez after the appearance of some photos of her wearing a few extra kilos, Justice had to face a lot of offensive messages.

“It affected my safety. And made me somewhat more aware of myself. But he had the support of my family and friends. I knew that the people around me supported me. Now I understand really the people who have skin problems, because you can sink,” he added.

To combat the problem, the actress sought support in the medical and also alternative aid. “An acupuncturist Korean put me on a diet superestricta. He ate fish but no other meat. I also couldn’t eat any sugar, wheat or milk. I did that for about two months. It was very intense,” he said.