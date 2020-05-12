Uncover sex scandal of Kris Jenner and O. J. Simpson

Although he himself has denied on several occasions, again has been put in doubt what Kris Jenner has sustained in recent years: they never had sexual relations with the former player of american football, O. J. Simpson.

Now it was Norman Brown, exmanager of the, also an actor, who said that the own Simpson told him that he had sex in a hot tub with the mom of the Kardashian in the decade of the 90’s, and that, even, it hurt to Kris during their encounter intimate, published by the newspaper New York Post.

The revelation was disclosed in the documentary Who killed Nicole?, which is reviewing the case of the exdeportista accused and acquitted of killing his wife Nicole Brown.

The alleged sexual encounter in the jacuzzi happened when Kris was married to her first husband, Robert Kardashian , a lawyer and friend of O. J. who was then married to Nicole. The four of them enjoyed together in a meeting, but when Robert and Nicole missed took place the extramarital affair.

“O. J. said that he stood up and dropped his shorts: ‘you did the eyes and we made it up to the broke”, I would have narrated Simpson to Norman, who added: “they Had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning.”

“Kris went to the room of O. J. and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’, but he replied: ‘No. Rob do it’,” added Pardo about that episode.

Simpson left the prison in 2017, after serving the minimum of his sentence, 9 years, after being sentenced to 33 years for armed robbery and other crimes, however, was never convicted for the murder of his wife Nicole.

Norman Brown I had already made public the story of years ago, but with the release of his documentary has returned to take relevance.