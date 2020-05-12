Two streamers of Twitch organize the ‘SlutStream’ to combat bullying

The streamer Kaceytron has launched a proposal for today July 30, under the name of #SlutStreamDay. It coincides thus with the Da World against Trafficking in Persons, and aims to raise funds for Freedom 4/24, an organization without nimo-profit organization that partners with other organizations to provide assistance to the sufferers and to create awareness on the trafficking for sexual all over the world.

The #SlutStreamDay

Kaceytron plant the idea through your Twitter account, suggesting that it will be “cool” to have a da for women Twitch “dress like sluts” – according to the comments of the users – and sustaining the awareness about the harassment faced by the streamers on the platform, irrespective of their choices of clothing.

It would be really cool if all female streamers could arrange a day where we dress slutty and put #slutstream in our title, we can raise awareness about the sexism we face for being comfortable with our sexuality while also pissing off legions of incels kaceytron (@kaceytron) July 8, 2019

His proposal was so tirn that the streamer Izzybear713 suggested that should organize and create a da concienciacin under the name of #SlutStreamDay. In addition, ace will be able to take advantage of to raise funds for the organization Freedom 4/24.

The event name seems to be derived from the movement SlutWalk, whose aim is to combat the culture that blame to victims of sexual violence and harassment by wearing provocative clothing.