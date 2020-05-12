TV Azteca receives warning of Segob for inciting disobedience of health for the Coronavirus

Are days of uncertainty and anxiety in the world. The global pandemic that began at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in China, has kept in check all countries, have not been spared, nor the great powers in Europe, or our powerful neighbor to the north, the united States. Since in Mexico and burned the alerts of propagation of the Covid-19, the first of February of this year, the authorities of health officials have insisted on taking the measures that have been implemented by experts in that are the face of the health emergency in Mexico, and whose main representative is Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Every night, at 19:00 hrs., López-Gatell, from the beginning of march, announced to the national press, from the National Palace, the current state of the Coronavirus: cases of infection, deaths, recovered, and of course the strategies in working with the government. The idea is to report directly to the citizenship and that these avoid be carried away by the false news, “fake news” that abound on the Internet. But not only the common citizen has fallen into the networks of the “fake news”, also the famous some may without ill-will, and more with the mood to help, have become viral these false news, which only helped to confuse the public. Recently, Eugenio Derbez returned to be a subject of conversation on social networks by a message in which he denounced the lack of medical supplies in an IMSS Tijuana. In a few hours, the IMSS Baja California denied the information of the comedian protagonist of we do Not Accept Returns and How to become a latin lover, but moments later, the governor of Tijuana, gave the reason at the mexican actor.

What of Derbez could be considered an act impulsive for having been the victim of a “fake news”, but last night, on national television, the mexican journalist Javier Alatorre called to disregard the recommendations of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said the data that each day presents Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, are a lie. He insisted on not heeding the advice to prevent more infections and thus prevent more deaths. The driver of the news Events, TV Azteca, urged viewers to ignore the measures of the health campaign #QuédateEnCasa: “Like every night, the assistant secretary for Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on the #Covid_19 in Mexico. But their numbers and their conferences since they became irrelevant. Is more, is what we say with all his words, already do not listen to Hugo López-Gatell”.

The reactions of the users of social networks did not wait last night, and they called to cancel the station of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego. A nuisance to be justified by being a direct call to disobey the strategy of the health authorities in the midst of a pandemic. The criticism from the public is not ignored by the federal authorities, and this evening the Secretary of the Interior (SEGOB) issued a Warning to the Public to the television. In the press release published on the portal of the SEGOB, makes clear the support that the federal government gives to the Secretary of Health, and the undersecretary, López-Gatell, and notes that yes, the station is again incurring in such acts may receive a series of sanctions, although it is protected under the right of freedom of expression (here you can read the full press release):

In the framework of the relationship democratic and plural, media and government, and putting at the centre the freedom of expression, calls him to the station publicly known as Television Azteca, to comply with the provisions of the General Health Council, within the framework of a public health emergency, as it is the pandemic virus COVID-19.

By of his knowledge, that, in case of non-compliance, the Secretariat will start the procedure of administrative sanctions established in the law. The Secretary of the Interior has powers to monitor compliance with unrestricted transmission of radio and television, to the effect that not violenten the rights of third parties, as in this case, the right to health.

Warning to the public Television Azteca. https://t.co/Nm1w5DpgJ5 pic.twitter.com/qAAypgcPbm — The Interior (@SEGOB_mx) April 19, 2020

Celebrities like Evangeline Lilly, have expressed their rejection of the confinement by the Covid-19, she made from your account Instagram, and after the wave of negative comments that you received, is diculpó, other com Joaquin Phoenix have used their media power to ask for better attendance by the pandemic, to prisiconeros of New York. What is Javier Alatorre in a national news broadcast and in primetime, it exceeded the limits of “freedom of expression”, because the people live moments of anxiety and take as reliable the information that it receives from a program that has more than 20 years on the air. What could happen with TV Azteca after this warning? So soon, and according to the statement, apologize and recant for what has happened. For his part, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, in his report evening daily spoke about the call made by the news program of TV Azteca and said that it is essential to quedrase at home to prevent the spread of the virus:

This work represents the effort of the government federal. Not only the ministry of health, or the sector, but across the Federal Government. In summary represents work from all over the country. The information that presnetamos here, comes from the States. In the function that I meet every night here, it’s an honor, because I am giving voice to hundreds of health professionals throughout the country in each of the states, I’m giving voice indirectly to the sanitary authority of the states, because it is the information that comes from the states which I presented here, and since then it is a great responsibility, because ultimately, in the management of an epidemic, requires that the population to be able to know in real-time and clear information. If the population knows the information in a clear way what is happening to you, you can make decisions about the health of your family, of your community.

