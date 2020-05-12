Timothée Chamalet and Elle Fanning shine in ‘A Rainy Day in New York’

Just by seeing the poster and that is a story that takes place in New York one might think that the film is full of romance, but the truth is that the review of ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ is the opposite.

One does not know what to expect when you get to see a Woody Allen movie, the filmmaker has a good job, but also has had some that many critics have attacked it, but it could enter in a category quite enjoyable.

The story is about the young couple in college Gatsby and Ashleigh, played by Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning, respectively, who have plans to live a romantic weekend together in the big city.

As is expected, everything starts to become a comedy of errors, quite enjoyable, but the best part is that you do not lead by the clichés typical of the city where the couple is seen in Times Square or the Empire State, here I will show you other locations.

Along what would be a dream day, the rain of the city accompanies the reflection of each one of the characters, where you discover that you really do not know themselves, much less your partner.

The dialogues they have are the typical that you would have a teen who claims to be in love but you don’t really know what he wants, and little by little they are showing their evolution when passing through different situations.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIVRldiVDL8(/embed)

Although there are not many effects, the truth is that the shots of New York are the ones that should be recognized, as you know, corners that are not so common or that the few times they have seen it in the cinema, that includes Central Park.

The proceedings of Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning manage to convince the public at every momentbut not leave behind the actors, which complement the cast such as Jude Law, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Rebecca Hall, Will Rogers, Kelly Rorhbach, Cherry Jones and Ben Warheit.

In conclusion, from the review of ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ is that every moment you will be surprised because among all the tangles one ends encariñándose with the characters, and even more with the urge to pack up and live a romantic weekend in New York.

The date for the premiere of ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ is on the 29th of November in Mexicoalthough part of the 67 International Sample of Cinema of the Cineteca Nacional, which has programmed functions on the grounds of the 15 November until the 20 of November.