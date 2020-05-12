This week: Taylor Swift, Maleficent and special Marshall – In Spanish

This combination of photos provided by ABC shows the director Garry Marshall with Julia Roberts on the set of the film “Pretty Woman”, in the upper left corner in the order of clockwise, Marshall behind the camera, Pam Dawber and Robin Williams in a scene from “Mork & Mindy”, Donny Most, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Ron Howard of “Happy Days”, and Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams in “Laverne & Shirley”. The legacy of Marshall will be remembered in the special of ABC’s “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall”. (ABC via AP)(AP)