This is the superb mansion of Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian

Without a doubt the leader of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has known how to take advantage of his fame and is now the owner of the frills like this amazing mansion

Kris Jenner he managed to make his family a gold mine that seems to not finish. And if you ask how is the mansion in which he lives the matriarch of the clan, here’s the details.

While on the show Keeping up with the Kardashian there have been many details on the life of the family, sometimes it is difficult to capture the small details. And in the mansion $9.92 million dollars Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills there are many of them.

It is a property of six bedrooms with eight bathrooms, a spa for 10 people, luxury wood floors, a huge garden, pool, a place to do outdoor entertaining, a beautiful campfire and a great space to spend great moments of family entertainment.

In the middle of the main room has an elegant and relaxing fireplace where you can sit down and read a good book. The colors are specially selected for Kris to feel comfortable and at ease at the end of the day.

On the other hand the main bedroom has a elegant balcony and it even has a room for your makeup equipped with everything a professional.

The dining room is the favorite place of Kris, there boasts a beautiful shelf I bought Ellen DeGeneres. Without a doubt, the large open spaces are very comfortable and quiet, perfectly designed for someone in a lifestyle as hectic.

So this is the mansion of Kris, without a doubt, a property that many would like. Now we understand that your younger sister has done everything possible to look like her.