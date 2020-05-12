This is the house that Miranda Kerr was bought with the co-founder of Snapchat

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have taken approximately a year of relationship.

A year ago Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegelco-founder of Snapchatthey began a romance, and it seems that now they have formalized their relationship by purchasing a mansion in Los Angeles.

The model australian acquired in joint ownership with Evan, according to Harper’s Bazaar, for $ 16 million dollars. It is situated on a plot of almost half an acre and has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two swimming pools, a fitness centre and a guest house.

With high cathedral ceilings, ocean views, marble-finished and designed by Gerard Colcord, the mansion is ideal for the famous model and entrepreneur.

In only one occasion the ex Orlando Bloom has spoken about her boyfriend, in an interview with The Edit in which he emphasized the maturity of the young entrepreneur, as he is 25 years old, while she just turned 33 years old.

“He has 25 years old but acts as if I had 50. Do not go on holidays, working in Venice (Beach) and after it goes direct-to-home. We do not go out. We prefer to stay at home, eat dinner and go to bed early,” he said. He also explained that his relationship with Orlando it is so modern, it even had its approval to introduce Evan to his son.

Spiegel he was born in Los Angeles and founded Snapchat along with Bobby Murphy while I was at the University of Stanford. He is currently the CEO of the company and, according to the magazine Forbes, is the billionaire youngest in the world.