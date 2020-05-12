This has been the double of the “Resident Evil” has sued the film after his terrible accident

Four years have passed, but its aftermath will be forever. When we go to the cinema, we forget that thanks to people like the doubles we can enjoy streams more than amazing. These specialists take risks awesome with the goal of making more real what you see on screen, but there are times that things do not go well…

His name is Olivia Jackson. In the year 2015, the specialist is planted in the set Resident Evil: The Final Chapter after demonstrating his incredible talent in the Mad Max: Fury road, Guardians of the Galaxy or Star Wars.. I was going to do there was to drive a motorcycle at full speed, being Alice for a few moments. In the scene, the double of Milla Jovovich should take the vehicle while a camera passed over his head, recording the moment. However, a failure where the camera will be struck in the head, causing a terrible accident.

Half of his face shattered, a perforated lung, a stroke, several broken bones and his left arm amputated. That was the final balance of an accident that, when it has been four years, marking the patent in the body of Olivia Jackson. Now, the woman has decided to sue the producers. Ask for the payment of $ 33,000 to pay for the 10 surgeries she has had to undergo. You do not want a financial amount exorbitant, but what is fair for compensation of your medical costs. Jackson goes directly to Paul Anderson and Jeremy Bolttwo types that considers both ignored completely she’s in a terrible situation and never offered to pay medical expenses.

Be that as it may, this is today Olivia Jackson after the calvary lived.