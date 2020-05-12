This actress refused to play Cersei Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’

Between the characters of the critically acclaimed HBO series that most captivated the spectators was the leader of the House Lannister, primarily for the acting of Lena Headey, however, the story could be different since it was revealed that another actress was referred to for this paper, perhaps it would be Milla Jovovich or Gillian Anderson refused to be Cersei Lannister?

It is well known that in this type of productions they make castings to hundreds of actors and actresses for a character, and there are chances that the producers have in mind to a celebrity to a role in specific.

Well, that’s what happened with Cersei Lannister, because, according to Screen Rant, the former protagonist of X-Files, Gillian Anderson was considered to occupy that job.

A couple of years ago the actress of 51 he explained to Daily Mail that came to your door offering to participate not only in ‘Game of Thrones’, but also ‘Downton Abbey’, even though in those moments not indicated which characters they had proposed.

It would be up to this weekend, Screen Rant will reveal that Gillian Anderson refused to be Cersei Lannister, and among the reasons you have taken this controversial decision was because I didn’t want to focus all your time on a single project.

It is for this reason that the famous participated in the new season of X-Files, as in the productions of ‘The Fall’, ‘Hannibal’, ‘American Gods’, ‘Sex Education’, and in plays for example ‘All about Eve’.

However, Gillian was not the only one to be considered for the above-mentioned paper, as it was also referred to the actress Tricia Helfer, known for her character as the mother of Luci, in the series of ‘Lucifer’.

You have been one of them in the series would they have surpassed the interpretation of Lena Headey? It is something that we will never know.