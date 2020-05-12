these are your cosmetics favorites

Elle Fanning it is one of the actresses of the moment. His role in the film ‘Maleficent: Mistress of evil’, where he gives life to the princess Aurora, and she shared the stage with a duo of luxury formed by Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer –two actresses that seems not to pass the time-, has given us the opportunity to see their best looks on the red carpet, and confirm their delicate beauty, almost ethereal, with your golden hair and your skin clear as key points. The young actress, who met last April 21 years old, know how to get the best out of your image and there are a number of basic flaws in your toiletries bag that you rely on daily, as she herself has recently shared.



So, in an interview with the magazine InStylethe interpreter u.s. has revealed what are some of your basic beauty. We know, for example, that turns to a ally foolproof to show off skin, the grape seed oil. Take advantage of the benefits of a cosmetic which, thanks to its active (unsaturated fatty acids and essential or vitamin E, among others), it has a great power repairer and protector of the dermis, and thanks to the antioxidant power of the grapealso has properties anti-aging. Applies as well to the maxim that, in relation to the skin, it is better to prevent. The actress also points out what is your scent fetish, Miu Miu Twist, a perfume sweet and sensual.







In addition, the actress has that in his bag is not missing a lip affordable: the lipstick L’oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte in the tone Matte-Caronthe price of which does not exceed 10 euros. It is also hoped the French firm (of which he is an ambassador) to take care of your mane, in particular in the shampoo and conditioner EverPure Moisture. But the actress speaks not just of cosmetics, but also gives clues about which is their favorite food, opting for the simplicity of a croissant, turkey and cheese. And sums up what is your accessory of beauty essential: the diadems and hairpins, two add-ons that you like to use in their hairstyles and this year are more fashionable than ever.



