The surprising rebirth of Evangeline Lilly (Kate in ‘Lost’)

A little more than a decade his face was a regular at the kiosks. Protagonizaba the series more media of the century –before anyone knew what it meant to ‘khaleesi’, and their annual payroll increased to up to seven figures and copaba the covers of magazines like Rolling Stonethat qualify as one of the women more sexy of the world. Evangeline Lilly happened in just a few months of being a student in bankruptcy whose diet is holding the base of tea and peanut butter to the dazzling star of the series Lost (Lost). For its members, the six years of successful fiction is dissipated with the same swiftness with which the spectators showed their disenchantment with the end of the same. The promising career of the canadian actress, who had just come in the thirties in 2010, was amortized. Your profile on IMDB encandenó years without updates and it seemed to be a candidate firm to join articles clickbait the cut ‘What was that…?’, maybe waiting for you to spend enough time to return to the series that made her famous in the form of reboot nostalgic. But the story is changing in Hollywood and she is the living proof that the resurrection professional it is possible to, about to turn 39 years old. This 4th of July Evangeline Lilly leaves the ostracism to become the first superheroine in the Marvel universe which gives its title to a film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“I thought I was finished, that he would never act again.” Well remembered Lilly, in an interview with Buzzfeed in 2014 the drought years that began after dismissing the series of J. J. Abrams and a secondary role in the film action Pure Steel with Hugh Jackman. The relentless sexism hollywood did your phone stop ringing, then you have leveraged over the years an aura of mystery and physical attraction that made her a fugitive Kate Austen one of the unforgettable characters of the fictional television international. Lilly, who has confessed on multiple occasions that the interpretation is the one that pays the bills but not your true passion, dedicated this premature retirement to make his debut as a writer with a novel for children. “I don’t want to be a Hollywood actress,” he said once, but Hollywood had different plans for her.

Responsible for the adaptations of The lord of the ringsPeter Jackson, personally called to offer him the role of the lethal elf Tauriel in the franchise The Hobbit. And shortly after I would return to the universe blockbuster of the hand of Marvel, who demanded their services to give life to the Hope Van Dyne, the female character protagonist of the film Ant-Man. Her chemistry with the superhero tiniest of comics –played by another tv, Paul Rudd (Friends)– and the charisma shown in the first film, has done that Marvel equate his role in the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which she shared the poster also with Michael Douglas or Michelle Pfeiffer, it is the first film of the movie universe of the House of Ideas, which refers to a female character in your title. An achievement that has been delayed by ten years and 17 films.

Its nearly 39-year-old canadian actress, noted another historic mark and defining of the winds of change are blowing in the mecca of cinema. Neither Gal Gadot nor Scarlett Johannson or any of the other faces protagónicas that have saved the world in these films made their debut on this record with an age superior to that of Lillytrying to turn a mother of two children it can also become a figure of action claimed in the toy stores.

Evangeline Lilly has not let pass the opportunity to attack the question of gender in the cinema of action, which diminishes the “sacrifice” that many of them say pass to give life to their heroes. “I have heard complain over the years to Marvel superheroes in their costumes. And when I tried mine, and I worked with him, I thought: ‘Not so bad’. What has touched Me the costume more comfortable around the movie universe of Marvel or is it that the men have not gone through the life experience of being uncomfortable just to be handsome?”said the actress while teaching camera a heel of large proportions. Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) or the very Chris Evans (Captain America) are some of the actors who have complained publicly of the rigors of, for example, to go to work every day wearing suits “hot” or “uncomfortable”. “They are put in plan: ‘But what is this? It is a shit. Why do I have to go through this?’. While for women it’s like: ‘I don’t know. It is the normal thing. We wear heels to work. We feel uncomfortable all day. You’ll get used to it’,” he concluded in a video that has gone viral on networks.

evangeline lilly just ended male actors and she f*cking snapped! pic.twitter.com/PM6XOI69JC — gabi blunt. (@emilybluntz) June 24, 2018

This is not the first time the singer has publicly denounced sexism in Hollywood. This past month of may revealed that a coordinator “misogynist” doubles action, the injured intentionally during filming of a scene in Lost. Lilly decided to dispense with a specialist and make herself a sequence that consisted in rolling up a tree branch and end up hanging. The refusal to accept the double made that the coordinator refused to provide a fabric that will prevent that Lilly is abrasara the arms with the bark of the tree, arguing that it would in the plane. “I felt that I wanted to put in my site by confront him. Was or how to adapt myself to his power or to hurt me myself. I was twenty by then. Now, I would probably have reculado”. The result of the punishment were several open wounds that led to the mother of the actress to ensure that it could never again wear a ball gown.

With his new adventure being the Wasp, which he repeated the next year the expected closing of the saga The Avengers, Evangeline Lilly is positioned as the member with the greatest success of the distribution of Lost. Another of the protagonists of the series, Matthew Fox (Jack Shepard), was combining small secondary roles and a star in movies with vocation of desktop until 2015, the date of its last premiere. There is No news professionals his own since then. The rest of the thick hard cast –Josh Holloway (Sawyer), Terry O Quinn (John Locke), Emilie de Ravin (Claire), Jorge Garcia (Hurley) or Naveen Andrews (Sayid)–, what we have seen striving to survive in the ruthless television u.s., jumping from project to project, quite far from all of them put to have a real chance in the film industry. So far as seemed to be the own Lilly less than five years. Who knows if it might also hit the lottery to any of them? Of play, the numbers are clear: 4 8 15 16 23 42.