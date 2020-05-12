The singer goes through a professional time complicated

The american singer, Christina Aguilera, is going through one of the best stages of your life and it is that the songwriter has suffered a loss of popularity tremendous. Its nearly 40 years, the artist has been an icon of pop, it seems to have fallen into oblivion.

Christina Aguilera meets 39 years, and do so in a moment of his life quite complicatedas though he had a career full of successes, during these last few years has had to fight against a loss of popularity progressive.

The singer is an example to follow by many artists in the scene today and has done collaborations with great performers of the musical landscape, and is that from its beginnings, she learned to open the way. The u.s. he began his career in music in 1990 and released an album that got many successes and a great recognition all over the world. However, it was in the year 2000 when the singer managed to define their style and delighted us with songs like ‘Fighter’ or ‘Beautiful’, which led to a turning point in his career, and so it was named as “The new queen of pop”.

Her fourth studio album got a lot of positive reviewsso that his career as an artist was more than consolidated. It was in 2006, when the singer decided to do a world tour to bring his music to many cities, and with this tour managed to captivate millions of people.

However, the figures started to decline in 2009 with the release of her album ‘Bionic’, a disk that had neither the recognition, nor the success that the artist wished tobecause that was the album less sold. After this failure in the music industry, the singer delved into the world of the show and starred in her first movie called ‘Burlesque’. A film that there was nothing in the professional life of Christina Aguilera and that to day of today not many people remember him.

After collaborating with Maroon 5 on the song ‘Moves Like Jagger’, the singer resumed his musical career and released his sixth album under the name ‘Lotus’. However, none of the singles that make up the disk obtained an international recognition, so we can say that Christina Aguilera also hit with this project.

But the singer did not surrender and accepted a collaboration with Pitbull, both of them created the theme of ‘Feel This Moment’ which was a hit all over the world. Despite the great recognition that you obtained this song, the record label which then it was Christina Aguilera refused to release a following album of study of the artist.

It was then when the interpreter is focused on work for the contest ‘The Voice’but after recording for 6 seasons, the artist opted to leave the program because as said “the formatting was not the best voice, but simply a moment of television”.

After a hard stage in your life, in which he had to fight against the anxiety, and he was immersed in numerous controversies, the singer decided to take a break and disappeared from the world of entertainment.

Now many in the media have pointed out that the failure of the professional career of the singer it is in part the fault of his record label. Others argue that Christina Aguilera is too much of a perfectionist and likes to control everything, an argument which also has supported the label that insures that the artist “it is not within reason and not allowed to advise”.

All of that are nothing more than theories and hypothesis, because the singer has not commented on the issue in no timebut , if something is very clear is that Christina Aguilera has gone from being ‘queen of pop’ to a secondary role within the music industry, and this may be due perhaps to an accumulation of lack of hits.